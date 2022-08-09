Fans go gaga as Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan arrive on Indian screens

Mumbai: Like Amitabh Bachchan-Rekha and Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol, some on-screen Jodis are evergreen and eternal. One such Jodi is of Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan and the graceful Mahira Khan. While they have worked together in only one show i.e. ‘Humsafar’, their chemistry and charm had not only dazzled the Pakistani audience but Indians were bowled over too.

‘Humsafar’ first premiered on Indian television in 2014 on the Zindagi channel and had received a huge response from Indians, making the show and the actors an instant hit. However, following the 2016 Uri terror attack, Zindagi removed all Pakistani shows, including Humsafar, from their lineup.

Well, in good news for all the heartbroken fans, the Zindagi channel is slowly bringing back all Pakistani hit shows and ‘Humsafar’ is coming back too.

Yes, you read that right! The critically acclaimed ‘Humsafar’ is going to air on Indian television from August 9 i.e. today. A few weeks back, the Zindagi channel took to Instagram to announce its comeback.

This news has left Indian fans overjoyed and the comment section is flooded with heart emojis and excited comments.

One user commented, “Waiting for this… forever fav…this one is something else”

While, another said, “cannot wait..fav show ever”

Mahira Khan had stepped into Bollywood in 2017 with ‘Raees’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and had become a household favorite, Fawad Khan, on the other hand, had made his Bollywood debut with the lead role in the romantic comedy, Khoobsurat (2014).