Fans go gaga over Munawar Faruqui, Nazila’s latest romantic pics

Mumbai: Comedian Munawar Faruqui is ruling the headlines ever since he won the successful OTT captive reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Post his victory, Munawar took internet by storm after he dropped a mushy picture with his ladylove on Instagram. He was also spotted arriving with her at Lock Upp success bash on Monday. Her name is Nazila Sitaishi, who he fondly calls Bubby.

Recently, Nazila took to Instagram to share pictures from her intimate birthday celebrations with Munawar. In the photos, that are going crazy viral on social media, the social media influencer can be see posing with her birthday cake and a bouquet of roses. She also shared photos with Munawar as they held hands and even a mirror selfie that showed them hugging each other. Both can be seen twinning in pink.

“Two celebrations in one,” she captioned. Munawar Faruqui’s fans are going gaga over the romantic photos and many are addressing Nazila as ‘Bhabhi’.

Munawar Faruqui confirms his relationship

Soon after coming out of Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui shared a romantic picture Nazila and made the relationship official. He also hid a part of her face with a heart sticker. “Bubby Bubby tera ni mai,” he captioned the picture and added Diljit Dosanjh’s song Lover to it.

Speaking to ETimes, the comedian said, “I’ve known Nazil for a year now and we have been dating for a few months. The situation inside the house was not right to talk about Nazil. As I was inside the show and she was outside and I was not there with her at that moment in the outside world so I refrained from revealing her identity. In our life there are different aspects of us about which we are protective. I don’t think it is wrong to be protective about our loved ones and the moment I came out I posted her picture,” he shared.

Aren’t they seriously cute together? What do you think about the new couple of tinsel town?