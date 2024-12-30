Fans go gaga over Yumna Zaidi’s role in new Pakistani drama

Islamabad: Qarz e Jaan is currently one of the most talked-about and trending Pakistani dramas. The show, which airs on Hum TV, stars the incredibly talented Yumna Zaidi in the lead role of Nashwa, a brave and determined young lawyer, alongside Usama Khan. Fans have been buzzing about Yumna’s performance, with many praising her powerful portrayal of the protagonist.

Directed by Saqib Khan and produced by Momina Duraid Productions, “Qarz e Jaan” is a gripping drama that highlights the fierce journey of Nashwa, who seeks justice for the wrongs done to her and her family. The narrative focuses on Nashwa’s relentless pursuit of truth, as she faces significant challenges from those who try to thwart her efforts.

Yumna Zaidi’s portrayal of Nashwa has been lauded for her impeccable acting and deep emotional range.

Since its premiere, the drama has garnered attention for its strong script and engaging storyline. The latest episodes have shown Nashwa’s determination to hold the powerful Ammar (played by Nameer Khan) accountable for his crimes, despite the immense pressure she faces. Fans have expressed their admiration for the Tere Bin actress’ exceptional acting, particularly in the scenes with actors Nameer Khan and Deepak Perwani, where her performances have been nothing short of brilliant.

Viewers have been quick to praise Zaidi for her ability to truly inhabit the role of Nashwa, making her one of the most talked-about actresses in the Pakistani drama industry. Check what fans are saying.

Fans continue to rave about her stunning portrayal, and there’s no doubt that this drama is going to become a favorite one. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and stories from Pakistani entertainment industry.