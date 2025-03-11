Fans outraged as astrologer predicts Salman and SRK’s death

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are loved by millions. Their movies make huge money, and they have fans worldwide. Recently, an astrologer named Sushil Kumaar Singh made a shocking prediction about them.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the astrologer claimed that both Salman and Shah Rukh will die at the age of 67. This statement has sparked outrage among fans.

What Did the Astrologer Say?

Sushil Kumaar Singh said, “Shah Rukh Khan ka samay toh thik chal raha hai. Salman Khan ke liye yeh samay lagataar kharab hai, 2025, 2026, 2027, sab kharab chal raha hai. Dono mein ek similarity hai. Salman Khan ko jald hie ek bahot badi bimari diagnosed hone wali hai, jiska naam nahi liya jaata. Salman aur Shah Rukh Khan ka ek hie saal mein demise hai. 67 ki age mein dono log dharti chhodenge.”

Fans Are Angry

This prediction has angered many people. Fans took to social media to criticize the astrologer, calling his statement insensitive and wrong. Many believe that making such predictions is disrespectful and unnecessary.

Some even questioned if the astrologer could predict his own future. So far, neither Salman nor Shah Rukh has reacted to this prediction. Both actors are busy with new films and projects.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Upcoming Movie

With this case behind him, Shah Rukh Khan is focusing on his next movie King, which stars his daughter Suhana Khan. Filming starts in March 2025, with a global release planned for 2026.

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Movie

Salman’s next movie, Sikandar, releases on Eid 2025 and stars Rashmika Mandanna.