Fans recall Pankaj Udaas’ Hyderabad connect

Hyderabad: Legendary singer Pankaj Udhas, known for his hit renditions ‘Chitti Ayie Hai‘ and ‘Niklo Na Benaqab‘, was regular visitor to the city.

Old Hyderabadis recall his performance at the Ravindra Bharati auditorium and Lalit Kala Thoranam Public Gardens. To his credit the ghazal singer has several stage performances at prominent venues that include Chowmahalla Palace, Falaknuma Palace and other elite hotels in the city.

More than that, the young Ghazal singer of 80’s had connected to the NRIs living in UAE, Saudi Arabia and United States with his rendition ‘Chitti Ayie Hai‘.

Syed Irshad Ali, who worked in Middle East between 1980 and 1995, recalls how his rendition ‘Chitti Ayie Hai‘ brought tears in eyes of all immigrants working in his workshop when the song was played on tape recorders. The main source of communication those days was letters and people waited for it desperately.

“People broke down upon hearing the song. The emotional connect was so strong with every word of the ghazal,” he recalled.

Lakhs of people from Hyderabad went to Gulf countries in 1980s to work and support their families. The trend continues till date.

Those staying in Gulf recall that on a few occassions, the people got a chance to attend the live performance events of the ghazal maestro. “Not all were so lucky to attend it. The elite or well connected people,” said Fazal Baig, an electrician.

The news of the demise of Pankaj Udhas was received with great shock in the Old City of Hyderabad.

A juice centre owner at Charminar, Ateeq said, “We play the ghazals of Pankaj Udhas regularly,” said Ateeq.

Noted Hyderabadi singer Asif, who sings at functions and other events said request for some renditions of Ustad Pankaj Udhas have made tremendous mark. “Every rendition had a charm and magic. He was a versatile singer,” said Asif.

Singers in the city will shortly organise a programme to pay homage to the legend.