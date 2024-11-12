Fans reject Devara part 2, Jr NTR and Janhvi’s film under fire

Hyderabad: Telugu star NTR’s action film Devara, directed by Koratala Siva, recently debuted on Netflix and quickly hit the #1 trending spot. Although the movie earned over Rs 400 crores worldwide at the box office, fans have shared mixed reactions to its streaming release.
The Success in Theaters vs. Criticism Online
Devara was a big success in theaters, breaking records for NTR in the US and creating buzz in the Hindi market. However, after the OTT release, fans who supported the film in theaters are now openly discussing its flaws. Many feel the storyline dragged on, some scenes looked low-quality, and the ending didn’t create a strong lead for a sequel.
Fans Share Their Honest Opinions On Devara
NTR’s fans, usually quick to defend him, are openly criticizing Devara now. They feel the movie’s plot and direction fell short, with certain scenes not doing justice to NTR’s talent. Many fans are suggesting that Devara 2 isn’t necessary and that NTR should focus on better projects.
Fans had high hopes for Devara, but the OTT release didn’t meet everyone’s expectations. Director Koratala Siva is being criticized for not fully showcasing NTR’s abilities, especially when compared to RRR, where SS Rajamouli brought out NTR’s best.