Fans see young Salman Khan in this star kid, Internet can’t stay calm

Hyderabad: A recent public appearance by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala’s son Subhan Nadiadwala has become the latest talking point in Bollywood. As soon as videos and photos of him surfaced online, fans quickly noticed something special: his strong resemblance to a young Salman Khan.

Fans Compare Him to Young Salman

Many social media users said Subhan’s sharp jawline, confident walk, and simple style reminded them of Salman Khan from his early film days. Comments like “young Salman is back” and “he looks exactly like old-school Salman” filled Instagram and fan pages, making the star kid trend online.

Bollywood Debut on the Way

Subhan, who has mostly stayed away from the spotlight, suddenly found himself at the center of attention. While he has not officially entered films yet, industry buzz says he is preparing for his big Bollywood debut. Reports suggest he will be launched in a romantic film titled Aisi Deewangi, directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for youthful love stories and family entertainers.

Strong Film Background

His father Sajid Nadiadwala is one of Bollywood’s biggest producers and the man behind hit films like Kick, Housefull, Baaghi, and Chhichhore. He also shares a long friendship with Salman Khan, making fans even more excited about the comparison. Sajid recently produced Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, which kept their successful partnership strong.

All Eyes on Subhan

With good looks, strong film background, and now a viral comparison to one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Subhan already has public attention before his debut. Whether he follows Salman Khan’s superstar path or creates his own identity, one thing is clear: Bollywood is already watching him closely.