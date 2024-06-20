Fans shower ‘Haj Mubarak’ on Sania Mirza’s latest Makkah photo

Hyderabad: Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza has joined many Indians in performing Haj this year. She is accompanied by her father Imran Mirza, sister Anam Mirza, and brother-in-law Asaduddin.

The Mirza family successfully completed their Haj pilgrimage, and Anam has been sharing glimpses of their trip on Instagram. In her latest post, Anam shared a joyful photo featuring herself, Sania, and their father. Anam is seen in a maroon Hijab, while Sania is glowing in a all black abaya.

The photo quickly garnered thousands of likes and comments, with fans wishing them ‘Haj Mubarak’ and showering them with ‘Mashallah’ and love.

Sania Mirza is one of India’s most recognized athletes, having made significant contributions to tennis. A former world No. 1 in doubles, she has won six major titles—three in women’s doubles and three in mixed doubles. She is the highest-ranking Indian female player in singles and has been honored with prestigious awards like the Arjuna Award, Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan. Sania retired from tennis in 2023.