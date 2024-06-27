Fans spot Prabhas’ ‘special one’ at Prasads theatre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Today marks the grand worldwide release of Nag Ashwin’s much-anticipated directorial, Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas in the lead role. The excitement in Hyderabad is especially high, given Prabhas’ local roots. Fans are thronging to theatres across the city to catch the movie, with Prasads and Sandhya theatre being a major hubs of activity.

One of the film’s unique attractions is Bujji, the robot car, which has garnered significant attention. In celebration of the release, Prasad’s Multiplex has put Bujji on special display, drawing crowds of movie lovers and Prabhas fans alike. Videos of Bujji are currently going viral on social media, adding to the buzz.

Bujji, a sophisticated vehicle integral to Prabhas’ character Bhairava, was designed and manufactured with the help of Anand Mahindra’s team and Coimbatore-based Jayam Motors. Its presence in the film has become a talking point among fans.

Prabhas Calls Bujji As ‘Special’

In May, Prabhas introduced Bujji to his fans and followers. Taking to Instagram, he announced the new character of the movie and wrote, “Darlings! Finally someone very special is about to enter our life. Wait Cheyyandi”.

Kalki 2898 AD weaves a story that combines Hindu mythology with a dystopian setting, centering on a mission to save the unborn child of Deepika Padukone’s character, who is said to be Kalki, the avatar of Lord Vishnu. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in important roles.

As fans eagerly await the box office numbers, the excitement surrounding Kalki 2898 AD continues to build. Stay tuned to Siasat.com see how much the movie collects on its opening day.