Fans spot Rubina Dilaik’s baby bump in her latest pic, see here

Mumbai: Popular television actress Rubina Dilaik’s pregnancy rumours have been circulating online for quite some time now. Speculations are rife that Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla are gearing up to welcome their first child soon.

Netizens were quick to notice her recent visit to a maternity clinic, sparking speculation about her possible pregnancy.

Rubina Dilaik flaunts baby bump in new Insta photo?

Rubina’s latest Instagram photo has now fueled the pregnancy rumours. She posted a series of pics with her husband, Abhinav Shukla, praying to Lord Ganesh. Eagle-eyed fans claimed to have spotted a possible baby bump in the first photo, and their observations flooded the comments section.

If the rumours are true, Rubina and Abhinav will soon have their first child, marking a significant milestone in their five-year marriage. In June 2018, the couple exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony in Shimla, surrounded by close friends and family.

Rubina Dilaik has made an impression on the small screen in addition to her personal life. She was last seen on “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10,” a dance-based reality show that aired on the Colours channel.

Rubina, known for her Pahadi charm, is set to make a name for herself in Punjabi cinema with “Chal Bhajj Chaliye.”