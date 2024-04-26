Fans to hear ‘good news’ from Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin soon!

Mumbai: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, adorably called as ‘JasAly’ by fans, have been setting couple goals ever since their stint on Bigg Boss 14. Their adorable chemistry and public displays of affection have won hearts both on social media and in the paparazzi world. Now, it seems the couple might be gearing up for the next step in their relationship.

Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin’s Wedding Plans

In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Aly hinted at the possibility of tying the knot with Jasmin this year. He shared that while his mother has been nudging them towards marriage, both he and Jasmin are ready for it. When asked if they might indeed marry this year, Aly coyly responded, “Maybe kuch ho sakta hai” (Translation: “Maybe something might happen”).

Watch video below.

Speculations about their marriage have been circulating for a while, especially since they officially confirmed their relationship on Bigg Boss 14. However, Jasmin had previously mentioned in 2023 that they weren’t planning to marry soon, preferring to focus on their careers at the moment.

Engagement Rumours

On the occasion of the actress’s birthday in 2023, Aly gifted her a huge solitaire ring sparking engagement rumours.

Jasmin Bhasin, known for her roles in popular television shows like “Dil Se Dil Tak” and “Naagin 4”, has also ventured into the Punjabi film industry with the movie “Honeymoon” in 2022. Meanwhile, Aly Goni, recognized for his roles in “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” and “Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan”, has showcased his skills in reality shows like “Khatron Ke Khiladi“.