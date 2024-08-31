Fans troll Salman Khan, compare him to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently released his new song, You Are Mine, on his YouTube channel, collaborating with his nephew, Ayaan Agnihotri. While Salman took the lead in singing, Ayaan contributed a rap segment. The song was composed by Vishal Mishra, with lyrics penned by Salman Khan and Sanjeev Chaturvedi.

Directed by Haider Khan, the music video quickly caught the attention of fans, but not all the feedback was positive.

As soon as the song dropped, social media was flooded with reactions, many of which brutally trolled the actor. Some users went as far as to compare Bhaijaan to viral internet sensations like Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, Taher Shah, Tony Kakkar, and Dhinchak Pooja.

One netizen shared a clip of the song, humorously suggesting that Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s career was now “in danger” due to Salman’s new release. Another commented, “Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s career on stake !!!! Btw I am a big fan of @BeingSalmanKhan but this is different,” while a third noted, “Salman Khan can give tough competition to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan.”

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s career on stake !!!! 🚨

Btw I am a big fam of @BeingSalmanKhan but this is different 😄#YouAreMine #SalmanKhan https://t.co/RarT7jrnhy — Yash Agarwal (@meagarwalyash) August 31, 2024

chahat fateh ali khan's career in danger. https://t.co/NBUynYmEkx — αdil. (@ixadilx) August 29, 2024

Salman khan can give tough competition chahat fateh ali khan

Badobadi badobai😭🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/jTnubxwlCB pic.twitter.com/nkZ2Yuks92 — NOON 𓃵 (@nooncub) August 29, 2024

Singer Salman is back to haunt music lovers 🔥🔥 https://t.co/BIzS8s3nys — 𝙰𝚗𝚞𝚓 🇮🇳𝚂𝚁𝙺𝚒𝚊𝚗🇮🇳 (@anujrocks44) August 29, 2024

Bhai jaan giving tough competition to Tony Kakkar. https://t.co/3GLF9OtkfT — 🤍🕊 (@idontgiveawott) August 30, 2024

This isn’t the first time Bhaijaan has ventured into music. Over the past few years, he has released several songs that he has both sung and written, including Selfish and I Found Love from Race 3, as well as standalone singles like Pyar Karona and Bhai Bhai.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Sikandar co-starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. The movie is set to hit the screens on Eid 2025.