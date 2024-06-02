Far-right Israeli ministers threaten to quit if Netanyahu agrees to Biden’s proposal

Two far-right Israeli ministers has threatened to quit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhau’s government if he agrees to US President Joe Biden’s proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Taking to X, Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir said that “the deal.. means the end of the war and the surrender to Hamas.”

“This is a reckless deal, which constitutes a victory for terrorism and a security threat to the state of Israel.”

“Agreeing to such a deal is not total victory – but total defeat,” he added.

— איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) June 1, 2024

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich took to X and wrote, “I have now spoken with the prime minister and made it clear to him that I will not be part of a government that agrees to the proposed outline and ends the war without the destruction of Hamas and the return of all the abductees.”

— בצלאל סמוטריץ' (@bezalelsm) June 1, 2024

Taking to X, Yair Lapid, the opposition leader wrote, “Threats of Ben Gvir and Smotrich are the neglect of national security, of the abductees and of the residents of the north and the south.”

“This is the worst and most promiscuous government in the country’s history. For them, there will be a war here forever, zero responsibility, zero management, a complete failure.”

On Friday, May 31, US President Joe Biden announced an Israel’s three-phase deal with Hamas, aimed at ending hostilities in Gaza and releasing Palestinian prisoners, according to media reports.

Biden urged Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, to accept the deal and urged Netanyahu to resist pressure from his coalition members opposed to it.

Hamas expressed its positive view of the proposed deal.

However, Netanyahu’s office reiterated its commitment to continue Israel’s offensive in Gaza until all Tel Aviv’s war goals are achieved.

The Prime Minister authorized the negotiating team to present a proposal to that end, which would also enable Israel to continue the war until all its objectives are achieved, including the destruction of Hamas's military and governing capabilities. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 31, 2024

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed over 36,000 people, mostly women and children, in Gaza, primarily after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by Hamas, resulting in more than 81,000 injuries.