Farah-Gauri ooze glamour at Dubai event, check pics

Mumbai: It’s no longer a secret in the tinsel town that Gauri Khan and Farah Khan Kunder are best friends. On Sunday, Farah posted a picture with Gauri Khan from the opening event of a luxury hotel in Dubai.

Farah took to Instagram and captioned the frames, “What a night!!!”

The talking point of the frames is definitely Farah’s dress, designed by Manish Malhotra. Farah sports a bling dress, topping it with a toe-length jacket.

Gauri looks drop-dead gorgeous in an off-shoulder black ensemble. She chose the dress from the collection of Rafik Zaki.

Two days back, Farah posted a picture in which she and Gauri were accompanied by Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar, Manish Malhotra. Captioning it as “Off to Dubai”, Farah tickled the fan’s curiosity.

Beyonce performed at that event and charged a whopping amount of 24 million dollars for one hour, as reported by TMZ, a US-based media company.

Farah and her Bollywood gang enjoyed Beyonce’s show and basked in the party vibes with full vigour.

It’s been a while since Farah has donned her director’s hat.

However, she has explored television with ‘The Khatra Show’ (2022) and ‘Big Boss 15’ (2021).