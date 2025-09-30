Mumbai: Bollywood never runs short of controversies, and choreographer–director Farah Khan has found herself at the centre of yet another one. After recently slamming trolls for spreading false claims about her and Karan Johar ignoring Aayush Sharma, Farah is now in the spotlight over her bond with Deepika Padukone.

Reports went viral suggesting that Farah and Deepika unfollowed each other on Instagram, with speculation that the director had taken a dig at the actor’s decision to work limited hours post-motherhood. However, Farah has now cleared the air.

Truth behind Farah Khan-Deepika Padukone fallout

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Farah explained, “To begin with, we were not following each other earlier, too! We had made a pact during the Happy New Year shoot that we wouldn’t communicate on Instagram, instead through calls and DMs. Even birthdays we don’t post because Deepika doesn’t like it.”

She also clarified her recent vlog comments, saying her 8-hour shift joke was directed at her cook Dilip, not at Deepika. Farah further stressed that her relationship with the actor remains strong, revealing that she was among the first to visit Deepika and Ranveer Singh after the birth of their daughter Dua.

Calling out the trend of “fake controversies,” Farah added, “It can genuinely cause problems between people, thankfully I pick up the phone and call them before it gets worse! But people need to stop doing this.”

Once again, Farah Khan has proven she’s not one to let rumours get in the way of real friendships.