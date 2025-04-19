Farah Khan opens up on SRK’s viral scene in Om Shanti Om

Mumbai: Filmmaker Farah Khan had a fun and heartwarming chat with Celebrity MasterChef winner Gaurav Khanna on her YouTube channel. While enjoying some delicious paneer biryani and Punjabi chhole, they spoke about movies, funny memories, and a sweet surprise involving Shah Rukh Khan.

The Famous Line That Was Not in the Script

Do you remember the funny line “Waah, kya acting kar raha hai” from Om Shanti Om? That line wasn’t written in the script at all! Farah said it was made up during the shoot. “I told him to say it like that and repeat it a few times,” she laughed. She also shared how Shah Rukh surprised her in a fight scene by saying, “naughty pussy.” Farah said she couldn’t stop laughing because she didn’t expect it at all.

Farah’s Cook Meets Shah Rukh Khan

Farah then shared a lovely story about her cook, Dilip. She said that she was supposed to be in an ad but was asked to send Dilip instead. To everyone’s surprise, Dilip ended up shooting the ad with Shah Rukh Khan himself! Dilip happily said, “I never thought I’d work with Shah Rukh Khan.”

Gaurav’s Cooking and Friendly Jokes

Gaurav, who recently won MasterChef, joked that he could take Dilip’s job. Farah laughed and said, “Dilip always feels nervous when chefs come here!” Gaurav also shared stories from the cooking show, like the time Farah didn’t taste one of his dishes. But he made up for it by cooking tasty biryani and chhole for her.