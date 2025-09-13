Farah Khan reveals stunning cost of SRK-Kajol’s ‘Gerua’ song

Hyderabad: Not every film creates history, but sometimes a single song can. When Dilwale released in 2015, the movie received mixed reviews, yet one track stole the show. Gerua, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, became an instant classic, remembered not only for its magical romance but also for its breathtaking visuals shot in Iceland. What many don’t know is that this song came with a jaw-dropping price tag.

Farah Khan’s Vlog with Ashneer Grover

In her recent vlog from Delhi, Farah Khan visited entrepreneur Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri. During their chat, Madhuri shared that they had recently traveled to Iceland and searched for a Hindi song to match their pictures. Farah reminded them that only one major Bollywood song was filmed there, and it was Gerua.

The Price of Beauty

Farah revealed that shooting in Iceland cost a staggering Rs 7 crore for Gerua alone. The expenses skyrocketed because of Iceland’s high costs, despite only two lead actors and the crew being present. She recalled how even simple movements were tough in the freezing climate.

Farah Khan then added, “Kitna mehnga hai Iceland! (Iceland is so expensive)” Ashneer and Madhuri both agreed. The filmmaker continued, “Sabse mehngi jagah (The most expensive place). We shot, only 2 people; the budget was Rs 7 crore. Only for that one song. Iceland is the most expensive place.”

Behind-the-Scenes Struggles

A behind-the-scenes video by Red Chillies Entertainment shows Rohit Shetty, Farah Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and the crew braving Iceland’s harsh weather. Despite the hurdles, the song turned out to be one of the most stunning romantic visuals in Bollywood.