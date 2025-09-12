Farah Khan takes charge on Bigg Boss 19, confronts contestants

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 19 Hindi is one of the most successful and most anticipated shows in India, keeping audiences glued with non-stop drama. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan usually hosts the show, but this weekend he is missing due to his film shoot for Battle of Galwan.

Trio of Guest Hosts

To fill in, Salman’s close friends Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, along with filmmaker Farah Khan, stepped in to host Weekend Ka Vaar. Their mix of wit, humor, and tough talk brought freshness to the stage. Akshay and Arshad also promoted their upcoming film Jolly LLB 3, while Farah took charge of giving reality checks.

Farah Khan’s Straight Talk

We bring you exclusive inside scoop from the episode, where Farah Khan did not shy away from calling out contestants. She bashed Nehal Chudasama for playing the women’s card against Amaal Mallik, even handing her a “Women Card” as a taunt.

She supported Amaal but scolded him for saying sorry repeatedly when he was not wrong.

She also criticized Kunica Sadanand for snatching puris from Zeishan and Baseer Ali for calling housemates “sh*tty people” and not respecting them as competitors.

Nominations and Elimination Buzz

This week’s nomination task shocked housemates as the pairs Awez Darbar- Nagma Mirajkar and Mridul Tiwari- Natalia Janoszek landed in danger. Early voting trends show Natalia Janoszek facing the highest risk of eviction. Meanwhile, Amaal Mallik emerged as the new house captain after a dramatic week.

Even without Salman Khan, this Weekend Ka Vaar was packed with entertainment, confrontations, and surprises. With Farah Khan’s sharp hosting and Akshay-Arshad’s fun presence, fans got a power-packed episode, making Bigg Boss 19 an unmissable ride.

Stay tuned to siasat.com for more exclusive inside scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19 Hindi.