Farah Khan’s Quran comment goes viral, sparks mixed reactions

Mumbai: Renowned Bollywood choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan, who has also carved a niche as one of the most entertaining YouTubers, is making headlines now. Known for her fun-filled celebrity cooking vlogs, Farah’s latest video featuring actress Hina Khan is currently trending on YouTube.

The vlog Farah shows and Hina bonding over Lotus Stem Yakhni Pulao, with the TV star opening up about her cancer journey and career. However, it was a particular moment towards the end of the video that caught netizens’ attention.

As Hina humbly asked for prayers, Farah, in her signature candid style, responded with, “This is the only prayer I know from the Quran,” before reciting the Surah (Verse from Quran). This statement has sparked a wave of reactions online, with some expressing surprise over Farah’s limited knowledge of Islamic prayers, while others have come to her defense.

Supporters pointed out that Farah’s late father was Muslim, but her mother was Parsi, and she was raised in a culturally diverse environment. “She lost her father at a young age and grew up more influenced by the Parsi side of her family, so it’s understandable,” wrote one user.

While opinions remain divided, many have urged people to avoid unnecessary judgment and respect individual backgrounds. Meanwhile, Farah’s vlog continues to gain traction, adding another engaging episode to her ever-growing YouTube journey.