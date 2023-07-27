Farhan Akhtar to perform in Dubai: Date and other details here

Forty-nine-year-old will perform his fan favourites such as Rock On, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Dil Dhadakne Do.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th July 2023 1:22 pm IST
Farhan Akhtar to headline concert in Dubai: Date & other details
Farhan Akhtar

Abu Dhabi: One of Bollywood‘s versatile actors Farhan Akhtar is all set to perform a live concert in Dubai on Friday, September 1.

BookMyMBBS

The singer will grace the Coca-Cola Arena stage at 7:30 pm UAE time (9 pm IST) with his band Farhan Live.

Also Read
This airline is allowing 100 kgs of baggage from Dubai to two destinations

Forty-nine-year-old will perform his fan favourites such as Rock On, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Dil Dhadakne Do to his much loved tracks Gallan Goodiyan, Sinbad The Sailor and Socha Hai.

MS Education Academy

Talking about the performance, Farhan told news agency IANS, “This is my first show at the Coca-Cola Arena and I am thrilled about it. The vibe in Dubai is simply unique and unlike anything else I have experienced. Performing in this stunning city has to be one of my highlights this year. I can’t wait to watch how Dubai embraces me and my music to bridge, connect, and unify at my forthcoming concert.”

Tickets are now on sale for his concert via the Dubai Platinumlist.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th July 2023 1:22 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button