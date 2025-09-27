Farhana ‘slaps’ Shehbaz in Bigg Boss 19, video goes viral

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th September 2025 5:18 pm IST
Bigg Boss 19 contestants Shehbaaz Badesha and Farhana Bhatt
Bigg Boss 19 contestants Shehbaaz Badesha and Farhana Bhatt (Reddit)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is currently delivering non-stop drama and viral moments right from its first week. One such incident between Farhana Bhatt and Shehbaz Badesha has now caught everyone’s attention and is going viral on social media.

In a shocking turn, Farhana Bhatt was seen slapping Shehbaz Badesha inside the house. This incident happened when she was discussing the duties with the housemates.

However, the twist is that this did not happen out of anger or any major fight, it was all done in a fun. As fans know, Shehbaz often indulges in endless pranks and masti inside the house, which sometimes land him in trouble with the other contestants. Watch the viral video below.

Farhana, known for her aggressive nature, has already been scolded by Salman Khan during Weekend Ka Vaar.

I think Farhana has some issues. She gets violent around people without any reason first it was the pillow and now she slapped Shehbaaz. It’s kind of dangerous to be around her because no one knows how she’ll react. What do you guys think?
byu/Bubbly-Soil8131 inbiggboss

Meanwhile, in another major update, one of the most popular contestants Awez Darbar has been evicted from Bigg Boss 19 house. Buzz has it that Neelam Giri too has been shifted to Secret Room like Nehal Chudasama.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.

