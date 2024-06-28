Faria Abdullah shares joy over her cameo in Kalki 2898 AD

Hyderabad: On June 27th, the much-awaited movie “Kalki 2898 AD” was released, and it has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences. With its star-studded cast and massive budget, the film has been the talk of the town. As reported earlier, the movie features several cameo appearances, adding to its grandeur.

One of the special appearances in the film is by Tollywood actress Faria Abdullah. She made a small guest appearance in “Kalki 2898 AD” and couldn’t contain her excitement. Faria shared her enthusiasm on Instagram, posting pictures with the caption:

“@nag_ashwin WHAT HAVE YOU DONE!!! What is thissss!? Just watched #kalki2898 and I immediately want to go back in and watch it again!

What a feeling it is, to be a small part of such a huge movement. I’m so glad this is beyond everyone’s expectations AND MORE

Always a pleasure working with @vyjayanthimovies and team. Kudos”

Faria’s excitement reflects the overwhelming response the movie has garnered. Being part of such a monumental project is a significant achievement for her, and her joy is evident. “Kalki 2898 AD” has set a new benchmark in Tollywood, and fans are eager to experience the cinematic marvel for themselves.

Kalki 2898 AD starring some of the biggest names in the industry, including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, this dystopian sci-fi spectacle has captivated audiences nationwide.

Kalki 2898 Ad has collected a staggering Rs. 191.00 crore gross worldwide on its first day for all languages.