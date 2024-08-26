Farida Jalal joins Saira Banu’s 80th birthday festivities

Mumbai: Veteran actress Saira Banu recently marked her 80th birthday in a touching celebration surrounded by close family and friends, including veteran actress Farida Jalal.

In a series of posts on her official Instagram account, Saira Banu shared glimpses of her birthday festivities held on August 23.

The images revealed a beautifully decorated space, with a ‘Happy Birthday’ banner and large helium balloons highlighting the special occasion.

Banu, dressed in an elegant olive green suit, was seen smiling amid the vibrant floral arrangements and heartfelt celebrations.

One of the highlights of the evening was a video featuring Farida Jalal and other close friends singing a birthday song to Banu.

The joy and warmth of the moment were palpable as Banu, who wore a bright blue suit for the festivities, interacted with her loved ones, capturing precious memories with her phone. The evening also included a delightful dinner.

In a touching note accompanying the shared photos, Saira Banu reflected on the essence of life and milestones. “How do we truly measure a life? Is it in milestones or the fleeting moments we cherish later? Or perhaps in the anniversaries that come each year, like an old friend?” Banu mused in her message.

She emphasized that life’s true measure is found in the presence of loved ones, expressing gratitude for her family and friends who made her 80th birthday memorable.

Banu extended special thanks to her family members, including her daughter Shaheen, who travelled from Chennai to be with her, and her grandnieces, Anaiya and Ansharah, who played a pivotal role in organizing the celebration.

She also acknowledged friends like Dr Meera Agarwal, Farida Jalal, and others who contributed to the joyous occasion.

In her heartfelt note, Banu described her family as her “Rock of Gibraltar,” highlighting their role in making her birthday special.

She concluded, “So, how does one measure life? I believe it’s found in a room filled with family and friends, a table set with food, and an invisible thread called love. Thank goodness for family and friends!”

On the work front, Saira Banu made her acting debut in 1961 with ‘Junglee’ opposite Shammi Kapoor for which she received Filmfare Award for Best Actress nomination. She received three more Best Actress nominations for ‘Shagird’ (1967), ‘Diwana’ (1967) and ‘Sagina’ (1974). Banu went on to work in a number of movies including ‘Bluff Master’ (1963), ‘Ayee Milan Ki Bela’ (1964), ‘Jhuk Gaya Aasman’ (1968), ‘Padosan’ (1968), ‘Victoria No. 203’ (1972), ‘Hera Pheri’ (1976) and ‘Bairaag’ (1976).