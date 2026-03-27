Farida Jalal, Shreya Ghoshal recreate iconic scene from SRK starrer K3G

Mumbai: The upcoming episode of singing reality show, Indian Idol is set to strike a nostalgic chord with audiences.

Adding to the emotional and entertainment quotient, veteran actor Farida Jalal and celebrated singer Shreya Ghoshal come together for a delightful recreation of an iconic scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

In a latest released promo by the host channel, Shreya Ghoshal surprises viewers by stepping into the shoes of Kajol’s character from the iconic movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

She is seen playfully delivering the memorable line, “Oh, hello, Mrs. Sprightly, would you like some tea?” Matching her energy, Farida Jalal responds with charm and wit, recreating her beloved on-screen warmth with, “Oh, hello, sugar… yes, with a drop of lemon.”

The duo continues the exchange, bringing back the humor and nostalgia associated with the film.

The recreated moment is a nod to one of the most fan-favorite scenes from the film.

Their effortless chemistry and comic timing had made the scene a standout in the 2001 family drama.

Directed by Karan Johar and produced by Yash Johar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham remains one of Bollywood’s most iconic films, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol,Kareena Kapoor Khan,

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and with a special appearance by Rani Mukerji.

Farida Jalal, who played the affectionate and memorable Daijaan in the film, is remembered for her role even after 25 years of the movie’s release.

She was recently seen in The Great Shamsuddin Family and Love in Vietnam (2025), and also garnered praise for her role as Qudsia Begum in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.