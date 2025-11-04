Faridabad: Hunt on for stalker who shot at teenage girl

Faridabad: A hunt is on for the alleged stalker who shot at a 17-year-old JEE aspirant in broad daylight, wounding her in the shoulder and abdomen, police said on Tuesday.

Kanishka, a Class 12 student who was on her way back from the library when she was attacked in Faridabad’s Shyam Colony on Monday evening, is stable and under treatment at a hospital, they said.

The main accused — seen waiting for her in the street in CCTV footage, walking up to her and then shooting her at point-blank range — has been identified as 20-year-old Jatin Mangla, who worked as an accountant, from Sarmathla village near Sohna in Gurugram, officials said.

One bullet struck the teen’s shoulder and another grazed her abdomen.

Just two days before the attack, caught in horrifying detail, Mangla apologised to the family for stalking Kanishka, her sister told reporters.

According to police, Mangla and Kanishka went to the same library to study.

Mangla took admission in the library not to study but to get close to the girl, a senior investigating officer said.

In her statement given to the police on Tuesday, Kanishka said that the accused had been harassing her for a long time. “On Monday evening, while returning from the library, the accused arrived on a bike, shot her with a pistol and fled,” said the police.

Four teams have been formed to track down the attacker, a Faridabad Police spokesperson said.

Kanishka, police officials added, is a Class 12 science student of the Open Education Board and preparing for the JEE.

“The accused enrolled in the Classmate Library about six months ago, while the girl had been enrolled there for a year. The library management said Jatin Mangla works as an accountant at a nearby private college,” said Ballabhgarh City Police Station SHO, Inspector Shamsher Singh.

He said Mangla would not leave the girl alone and kept hovering around her. Within 15 days of his admission to the library, Mangla’s membership was cancelled and so was Kanishka’s.

“The girl took admission again in the library about five months ago, while the accused was denied admission. He continued stalking the girl,” Singh said.

“Several teams of police station and crime branch are conducting raids to arrest him,” he said.