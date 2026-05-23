Farmer dies due to heart stroke in Medak

Hyderabad: A 58-year-old famer died due to heart stroke in Telangana’s Medak district while waiting at a procurement center on Friday, May 22.

The deceased farmer was identified as Shankarayya, a resident of Chinna Ghanapur Village, Kolcharam Mandal.

He reportedly consumed a pesticide while working in the paddy field. Upon noticing, Shankarayya, other farmers rushed him to a hospital.

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The doctors declared Shanjkarayya dead on arrival. Following the incident, Bharat Rashtra Samiithi (BRS) MLA from Narasapur visited Shankarayya’s family and offered condolences to them.

Police deny suicide claims

While some reports claimed that Shankaraya died by suicide due to crop procurement issues, the Kolcharam Police denied the claims. “He had received the payment for his crop recently. Shankarayya wanted to sell more crop for which he went to the procurement center at 11:30 AM. He suffered a heart stroke while waiting in the queue,” Sub Inspector Ahmed Mohiuddin told Siasat.com.

The police said no complaint was received regarding the incident and hence no case has been registered.