Farmer dies two days after being hit by auto in Hyderabad’s Pahadi Shareef

Hyderabad: A 50-year-old farmer died while undergoing treatment on Saturday, February 21, after being injured in an accident in Hyderabad’s Pahadi Shareef.

The deceased, Amboji Yadaiah, was a resident of Sardarnagar. According to the Pahadi Shareef police, the accident occurred on February 19, at 5:30 pm, near an electrical substation on the Sai Baba Temple Road.

Yadaiah was on his two-wheeler returning home after work when the auto rickshaw hit his vehicle from behind.

Yadaiah was immediately shifted to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Pahadi Shareef police said, “Based on a complaint, we registered a case under section 125 (a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). We have identified the vehicle involved in the accident. No arrest has been made yet.”

