Farmer electrocuted by live wire in Rangareddy field

Hyderabad: A farmer was electrocuted to death in Rangareddy district after he came into contact with a live wire lying in his agricultural field on the morning of Wednesday, October 7.

The deceased was identified as Mudavath Balu, 42, from Devunibanda Thanda in Farooqnagar mandal.

Balu found dead after electric shock

According to reports, Balu had gone to his field at around 5 am when the incident occurred. An electrical wire had reportedly snapped and fallen onto the ground.

He apparently did not notice the fallen wire and came into contact with it. The electric shock proved fatal, and he died at the scene.

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Body sent for post-mortem

After receiving the information, police reached the field and shifted Balu’s body to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered in connection with the death.

Police are investigating the incident.