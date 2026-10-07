Women police stations created in Hyderabad’s Future City

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has reorganised Hyderabad’s Future City commissionerate and created three women police stations in Maheshwaram, Shadnagar and Chevella.

On Tuesday, October 6, the Home Department issued the order under Section 7 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

Shadnagar, Chevella made law-and-order zones

Under the new arrangement, Shadnagar and Chevella have been designated as law-and-order zones.

Amangal, Kothur and Moinabad will function as divisions under the revised structure.

The government has also approved a new Aziznagar police station.

Traffic policing in the commissionerate

The traffic structure will include two zones and separate traffic divisions for Chevella, Shadnagar and Maheshwaram.

Traffic police stations will also be established at Moinabad, Kothur and Amangal.

The reorganisation includes changes to the names of two existing police stations.

Green Pharma City police station has been renamed Meerkhanpet police station, while Mokila Police Station will now be called Peddashapur Police Station.

Jurisdictions redrawn

The government order specified the revised jurisdiction of police stations and supervisory divisions in Hyderabad’s Future City commissionerate.

Villages and localities have been redistributed among different police stations.

The revised structure covers areas including Amangal, Madgul, Kadthal, Kothur, Nandigama, Keshampet, Shadnagar, Kondurg, Moinabad, Chevella and Ibrahimpatnam, along with adjoining areas.

The reorganisation has been carried out under Section 7 of the BNSS, 2023.

The revised policing arrangement will come into force from the date of notification.