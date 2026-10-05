Farmer electrocuted while collecting fodder in Medak district

Hyderabad: A 50-year-old farmer was electrocuted in Medak on Sunday, October 4, while harvesting fodder.

The deceased was identified as Annam Yadagiri. The incident occurred at Pedda Shivanur village in Chegunta mandal. According to the police, Yadagiri came in contact with a live wire while collecting fodder and died on the spot.

The police registered a case of suspicious death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Similar incident

In October 2024, a farmer was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire in a field in the same district.

The deceased was identified as 27-year-old Chakli Nagaraju.

Also Read Telangana: Farmer dies on spot after touching live wire in Medak

The incident occurred at Jhansi Lingapur in Ramayampet mandal. According to reports, the electricity wire supplying power to his borewell snapped, following which Nagaraju tried to restore the power supply. He came in contact with the wire and died on the spot.

The police registered a case and initiated an investigation. Nagaraju’s body was shifted to the government hospital in Ramayampet for postmortem.