Farmer electrocuted while collecting fodder in Medak district

The deceased was identified as Annam Yadagiri. The incident occurred at Pedda Shivanur village in Chegunta mandal.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Illustration of a person experiencing an electric shock, symbolizing electrocution accident.
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 50-year-old farmer was electrocuted in Medak on Sunday, October 4, while harvesting fodder.

The deceased was identified as Annam Yadagiri. The incident occurred at Pedda Shivanur village in Chegunta mandal. According to the police, Yadagiri came in contact with a live wire while collecting fodder and died on the spot.

The police registered a case of suspicious death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Similar incident

In October 2024, a farmer was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire in a field in the same district.

The deceased was identified as 27-year-old Chakli Nagaraju.

The incident occurred at Jhansi Lingapur in Ramayampet mandal. According to reports, the electricity wire supplying power to his borewell snapped, following which Nagaraju tried to restore the power supply. He came in contact with the wire and died on the spot.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The police registered a case and initiated an investigation. Nagaraju’s body was shifted to the government hospital in Ramayampet for postmortem.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh

Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
Back to top button