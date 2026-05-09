Farmer electrocuted while ironing in Mancherial

Hyderabad: A 44-year-old farmer was allegedly electrocuted while ironing his clothes in Mancherial on Saturday, May 9.

The deceased was identified as Pirisingula Kamalaka, a native of Jakkapalli village in Vemanapalli mandal. According to the police, Kamlakar fell unconscious after touching the iron box, due to faulty wiring.

He was shifted to a hospital in Bellampalli, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police registered a case of suspicious death under Section 194 of the BNS.

Similar incident in March

In March this year, a 37-year-old farmer was allegedly electrocuted in Suryapet after he came in contact with a live wire. Chennaboina Gopaiah from Dirsencherla village died while attempting to switch on the borewell in his field.

When he did not return home till late evening, his worried family went to the field looking for him and found his body.

His body was shifted to the area hospital in Huzurnagar for postmortem.