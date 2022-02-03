Farmer leaders press conference in Delhi

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 3rd February 2022 7:34 pm IST
New Delhi: Political activist Yogendra Yadav and All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Hannan Mollah with farmer leaders Darshan Pal, Rakesh Tikait, and Joginder Singh Ugrahan, address a press conference outside Press Club of India, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Political activist Yogendra Yadav with farmer leaders Darshan Pal, Rakesh Tikait and Jagjit Singh Dallewal, addresses a press conference outside Press Club of India, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Political activist Yogendra Yadav and All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Hannan Mollah with farmer leaders Darshan Pal, Rakesh Tikait, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, and Joginder Singh Ugrahan, outside Press Club of India for a press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

