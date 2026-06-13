Farmer smacks govt officer with slipper over compensation delay

Bagalkot: Tension prevailed at the Bagalkot Urban Development Authority office after a farmer allegedly assaulted a staff member with a slipper accusing officials of repeatedly delaying the distribution of compensation.

The incident occurred when Basappa, a farmer who had reportedly been making frequent visits to the office regarding compensation payments, lost his temper and allegedly attacked a first-division assistant identified as Ankad. Eyewitnesses said the farmer struck the employee with a slipper inside the office premises, triggering commotion among staff and visitors.

According to sources, the farmer had been pursuing his compensation claim for several months and was frustrated over what he described as repeated delays and lack of clarity from officials. Unable to get a satisfactory response, he allegedly confronted the employee and resorted to physical assault.

Several of them expressed anger over the delay in compensation disbursement and raised slogans against the authorities. Protesters accused officials of forcing beneficiaries to make repeated visits to government offices without resolving their grievances.

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Office staff were shocked by the incident, while officials attempted to bring the situation under control. No serious injuries were reported, but the episode has highlighted growing frustration among farmers awaiting compensation and other benefits.

The incident has sparked debate over delays in administrative processes and the need for authorities to address public grievances more efficiently. While officials condemned the assault on a government employee, local residents said the incident reflects the anger and helplessness felt by many people who are forced to repeatedly approach government offices for pending payments.

Further details regarding any police complaint or legal action were not immediately available.