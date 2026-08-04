Farmer steps on wire in Telangana’s Mulugu dist, electrocuted

Hyderabad: A 62-year-old farmer was electrocuted in Telangana’s Mulugu district on Tuesday, August 4.

The deceased was identified as Porla Veeraiah, a native of Devnagar village in Mallampalli mandal. The incident occurred when he went to the field to water the crops early on Tuesday. Veeraiah accidentally stepped on a wire and fell; he suffered a shock and died on the spot.

Based on a complaint by the farmer’s family, the police registered a case and initiated the investigation. Speaking to Siasat.com, the Mulugu police said, “The matter is under investigation, we are yet to determine the time of the incident.”

Farmer electrocuted in Mancherial

In May 2026, a 44-year-old farmer was allegedly electrocuted while ironing his clothes in Mancherial district.

Also Read Farmer electrocuted while ironing in Mancherial

The deceased was identified as Pirisingula Kamalaka, a native of Jakkapalli village in Vemanapalli mandal. According to the police, Kamlakar fell unconscious after touching the iron box due to faulty wiring.

He was shifted to a hospital in Bellampalli, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police registered a case of suspicious death under Section 194 of the BNS.