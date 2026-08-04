Farmer steps on wire in Telangana’s Mulugu dist, electrocuted

The deceased was identified as Porla Veeraiah, a native of Devnagar village in Mallampalli mandal.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Illustration of a person experiencing an electric shock, symbolizing electrocution accident.
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 62-year-old farmer was electrocuted in Telangana’s Mulugu district on Tuesday, August 4.

The deceased was identified as Porla Veeraiah, a native of Devnagar village in Mallampalli mandal. The incident occurred when he went to the field to water the crops early on Tuesday. Veeraiah accidentally stepped on a wire and fell; he suffered a shock and died on the spot.

Based on a complaint by the farmer’s family, the police registered a case and initiated the investigation. Speaking to Siasat.com, the Mulugu police said, “The matter is under investigation, we are yet to determine the time of the incident.”

Subhan Bakery

Farmer electrocuted in Mancherial

In May 2026, a 44-year-old farmer was allegedly electrocuted while ironing his clothes in Mancherial district.

The deceased was identified as Pirisingula Kamalaka, a native of Jakkapalli village in Vemanapalli mandal. According to the police, Kamlakar fell unconscious after touching the iron box due to faulty wiring.

He was shifted to a hospital in Bellampalli, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police registered a case of suspicious death under Section 194 of the BNS.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button