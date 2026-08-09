Farmer trampled to death by elephant in Sathyamangalam forest

The deceased is identified as Pasuva Chetti of Kamaiyanpuram forest area in Jeerahalli Forest Range, Thalavadi, a place located within STR.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
Farmer trampled to death by elephant in Sathyamangalam forest
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Erode: A 62-year-old farmer was allegedly trampled to death in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in the early hours of Sunday, August 9, forest officials said.

The deceased is identified as Pasuva Chetti of Kamaiyanpuram forest area in Jeerahalli Forest Range, Thalavadi, a place located within STR.

He went to his farm on Saturday night for guarding standing crops of turmeric and vegetables from marauding wild animals. At around 2 am a huge elephant entered his land, and Chetti attempted to scare it and chase it away from his land. However, the defiant animal charged towards him and trampled him to death, forest officials said.

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On hearing the farmer’s cry, his family members and other neighbours rushed to the spot and chased the elephant into the forest.

A team of forest officials visited the spot; an investigation was going on.

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