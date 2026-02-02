Farmers abandoned by government in Budget 2026: Rythu Swarajya Vedika

Independent farmers’ organisations, Rythu Swarajya Vedika, have strongly criticised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman‘s Union Budget 2026-2027, accusing the Centre of neglecting the agriculture sector and marginalising farmers instead of treating them as key drivers of the ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision.

The organisation said the budget reflects a steady decline in support for agriculture through reduced allocations, unimplemented schemes and misplaced priorities.

“Except for half-hearted announcements aimed at states where elections are due, the Modi government’s budget reflects complete neglect of the agriculture sector,” the organisation’s statement read.

The organisation said the government has “abandoned even lip service” to farmers, alleging that the budget categorises them alongside the disabled and mentally challenged, rather than recognising their role in nation-building.

“Even more shockingly, in the third duty under ‘Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas‘, farmers have been clubbed alongside the disabled and those suffering from mental health issues,” they said

They claimed that the share of agriculture and allied sectors in the total Union Budget has fallen to 3.04 per cent, down from 5.44 per cent in 2019–20, continuing a year-on-year decline.

And despite the overall budget increasing to Rs 53.47 lakh crore, allocations for agriculture have dropped from Rs 1.72 lakh crore in 2025–26 to Rs 1.63 lakh crore in 2026–27, a cut of about Rs 9,000 crore.

Further, the actual spending on agriculture is lower, with Rs 1.52 lakh crore spent against the Rs 1.72 lakh crore allocated last year.

“Based on this, there is a possibility that the agriculture sector’s share in actual expenditure this year could fall below 3 per cent,” the organisation said.

They also claimed that several agriculture schemes announced in previous budgets have not been carried out, with missions such as the Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission for pulses and the Vegetable and Fruit Mission receiving no funds in the revised estimates.

Agriculture was also missing from the six priority sectors highlighted by the Finance Minister while discussing productivity-led growth. They said that the budget made no specific reference to agricultural labourers, raising concerns that funding for employment schemes could decline further due to mandatory state contributions.

The group also criticised the government’s proposal to boost farmers’ incomes through the Bharat-VISTAAR AI tool, saying it would not benefit small and marginal farmers. It pointed out that allocations for the crop insurance scheme (PMFBY) have been reduced by 15.7% despite widespread crop losses caused by climate change.

Funding for groundwater conservation, micro-irrigation, natural farming, and nutrition programmes such as ICDS and PM Poshan has also been cut.

Rythu Swarajya Vedika further alleged that several agriculture-related announcements were tailored to states facing elections rather than addressing the concerns of farmers across the country.

The organisation called on farmers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to recognise what it described as the Centre’s neglect of agriculture and to unite in defence of their rights.