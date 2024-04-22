Farmers accuse ex-Bhupapalli municipal vice-chairman of grabbing 40 acres

Hyderabad: Scores of farmers from Kasimpally village under Bhupalapalli municipality submited a representation to Jayashankar Bhupalapalli district collector Bhavesh Mishra accusing the former municipal vice-chairman K Haribabu of usurping 40 acres of their agricultural land.

They alleged that Mishra and his aides erased the boundaries of 40 acres of their agricultural land, and were threatening to kill them if they came in their way.

The land in question falls under survey numbers 1630, 1631, 1632, and 1647, which have a total 1,400 acres of land under them. The farmers alleged that Hari Babu and his accomplices Satish, Rajender, and Pratap Reddy have used JCBs and tractors to level the land, which they owned for decades.

“In fourteen acres, we dug 14 borewells some thirty years ago. Not a single borewell yielded water even after going 400 feet deep. So we were cultivating cotton in it. In the past few years, they had been lying uncultivated and some shrubs had grown all over the land. We were well within our boundaries and the ‘Doras’ (landlords) used to stay outside it. Now after the government changed, they have erased the boundaries and are playing with the survey numbers,” a farmer alleged.

The farmers alleged that the land grabbers have registered 40 acres in their names and their relatives’ names.

The farmers have filed a complaint with the circle inspector and have also met the DSP. The farmers have made it clear that they will let anybody occupy their land come what may.