Farmers bear brunt of unseasonal rains in Warangal

Hyderabad: Maize famers in Warangal are bearing the brunt of unseasonal rains as their produce was soaked in the showers on Thursday, May 7.

Some farmers said that they brought the maize to market for procurement and covered it with sheets to protect it from the rain. However, it did not help. Padma, a farmer from Khanapur mandal lamented that the delay from the government in maize procurement has caused financial losses to her.

Maize famers in Warangal are bearing the brunt of unseasonal rains as their produce was soaked in the showers on Thursday, May 7.



Some farmers said that they brought the maize to market for procurement and covered it with sheets to protect it from the rain. However, it did not… pic.twitter.com/wq1WH5d9qp — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 8, 2026

Maize procurement issue

The plight of farmers from Warangal comes to light at a time when most farmers across Telangana are facing difficulty due to lack of procurement.

On April 27, Maize farmers in Thadur village of Nagarkurnool district are spending sleepless nights outside a Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) centre, alleging severe mismanagement in procurement and lack of basic arrangements.

Also Read Maize farmers spend nights in queues at PACS centre in Telangana

Visuals and local accounts from the PACS centre showed farmers lying on the ground, their documents spread out in queues outside the premises and held down with stones, as they wait for their turn late into the night.

Farmers unhappy with Telangana govt

Farmers have expressed anger against the state government led by A Revanth Reddy, alleging that maize procurement has been poorly handled this season. They claimed that essential materials like gunny bags have not been supplied adequately, further delaying the process.

According to farmers, nearly 100 people are camping at the centre every night, with no proper shelter, drinking water, or sanitation facilities.