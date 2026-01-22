Farmers hurl cow dung at each other over urea distribution in Nagarkurnool

Hyderabad: Farmers in Nagarkurnool got into a tiff on Thursday, January 22, over fertiliser distribution after residents of another village lined up at a urea centre in Mushtipalli village of Peddakothapalli mandal.

Videos of the incident, showing farmers throwing cow dung water at the Rythu Vedika, have surfaced on the internet. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) also shared the video on their X page, claiming that farmers had acted in protest after they were denied urea.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Peddakothapalli police said that the incident occurred after farmers from another village started lining up at the distribution center in Mushtipalli. “Farmers from this village were given their share of urea; however, when farmers from another village started showing up, the staff locked the centre,” a police official said.

“Farmers were throwing the cow dung water to drive away the other villagers, they were not throwing it at the urea centre.” the police clarified.

“Farmers expressed their anger, saying that the Rythu Vedika has been locked up without providing urea, putting farmers in trouble. They brought buffaloes near the Rythu Vedika, poured dung water on the stage, and staged a protest. Due to the negligence of the Congress government, urea is not reaching farmers on time, and the Telangana farming community is turning against the officials,” the BRS wrote in a post on X.

