Farmers in peril; Telangana Congress calls for statewide protest

Hyderabad: The INC leaders all across Telangana held a statewide agitation in different centres both rural and urban targeting the ‘faulty’ farm rules and farmer welfare programmes of the TRS government headed by K Chandrashekar Rao.

The protest was led by the constituency leaders in all districts, taluka centres and Hobli levels calling for statewide farmer protest against the ill-conceived and unworkable farm loan waivers, Dharani portal, Podu land issues and many other farm policies of the state. The Raithu Porubata as it is called will highlight the meaningless promises of the TRS government and the directionless farm policies of the state government. They termed the TRS government as the ‘enemy of the farmer’

The Telangana INC leaders alleged that the TRS farmer schemes are nothing but vote-making machines, but there is no welfare measure in those policies for the farmers. Participating in the Chopadandi area protest Ex-MP from Ponnam constituency Prabhakar said, TRS is always fooling farmers with fancy names and new schemes which yeild no benefit to farmers, Farmers are struggling with the Dharani portal and CM KCR seems to be least bothered about resolving them.

MLA of Manthani Sridhar Babu participating in his constituency alleged the recent killings of farmers in the land podu case is the murder by the government and its faulty farm policies. He alleged even after several representations and appeals from people the government has turned a deaf ear towards solving the podu land issue. Mr Sridhar Babu assured the farmers that after the Congress government comes to power it will energise the Dharani portal and also resolve the podu land issue.

Other leaders who participated in the state-wide agitation included the RDO, MRO offices across districts and Ponnala, Geetha Reddy, Sampath Kumar, Vamsi Krishna, Anvesh reddy state Kisan cell in charge etc at their respective constituencies.