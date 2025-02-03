Farmers in Telangana demand patta passbooks, Rythu Bharosa, threaten suicide

Hyderabad: A group of farmers in Telangana’s Mahabubabad on Monday, February 3 held a demonstration in Narayanpuram village, Kesamudram mandal demanding patta passbook, Rythu Bharosa and Rythu Bima schemes. They threatened to consume poison if their demands were not met.

One of the protesters stated that farmers had not received any benefits from the mentioned schemes for the past nine years.

Speaking to the media, the protesting farmers voiced their frustration saying, “For nine years, we haven’t received any benefits under the Rythu Bharosa and Rythu Bima schemes. Despite protesting at various government offices to demand these schemes, our efforts have been in vain.”

A group of farmers in Telangana's Mahabubabad on Monday, February 3 held a demonstration demanding patta passbook, Rythu Bharosa and Rythu Bima schemes. They threatened to consume poison if there demands are not met.



One of the protestors said that the farmers haven't received… pic.twitter.com/wwr3saTTpv — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 3, 2025

Telangana CM announces Rs 12,000 per acre under Rythu Bharosa

On January 5, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy announced farmers in Telangana would be provided Rs 12,000 per acre annually under Rythu Bharosa as against Rs 15,000 promised by the party during the 2023 Assembly elections.

Also Read Telangana govt issues guidelines for Rythu Bharosa, to commence on Jan 26

CM A Revanth Reddy announced after the Cabinet meeting on Saturday that Rythu Bharosa will be implemented from January 26.

He said the decision to extend financial assistance of Rs 12,000 per acre was taken while keeping in mind the present financial position of the state.

The chief minister, however, said this was still Rs 2,000 more than the assistance farmers were getting under the Rythu Bandhu scheme of the previous government of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Aiming to transform agriculture into a celebration, a key decision has been made to support farmers through “Rythu Bharosa”. He said all the farmers engaged in agriculture will be covered under Rythu Bharosa.

The investment subsidy will be given for every acre of cultivable agricultural land without any conditions. “Rythu Bharosa would not be given for hillocks, roads, industries and lands converted as real estate ventures,” he said, reiterating his allegations against BRS.

Lands not suitable for agriculture like lands used for mining, hills, real estate ventures, roads, residential, industrial, or commercial purposes, canal-converted lands, or lands acquired by the government for various projects will not be eligible for Rythu Bharosa.

The Chief Minister also announced that the government would also give Rs 12,000 per year to landless agricultural labourers farmers. This scheme would be called ‘Indiramma Athmeeya Bharosa’.

The Cabinet also decided to issue new ration cards for all eligible families from January 26. All the three schemes of Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Athmeeya Bharosa and new ration cards will be implemented from January 26.

Revanth Reddy said that these initiatives are being implemented to commemorate the completion of 75 years of the Constitution’s adoption.

(With Inputs from IANS)