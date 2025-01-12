Telangana govt issues guidelines for Rythu Bharosa, to commence on Jan 26

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced the launch of the Rythu Bharosa scheme, which aims to provide significant financial assistance to farmers.

Set to commence on January 26, the government will distribute Rs 12,000 per acre annually to farmers with agricultural land.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance the economic stability of the farming community and fulfill election promises made by the ruling Congress party.

Rs 12000 per acre annually

Under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, farmers will receive an annual financial support of Rs 12,000 per acre, marking an increase from the previous Rs 10,000 provided under the former BRS government’s Rythu Bandhu scheme.

The scheme is designed to support farmers by providing direct cash benefits that can be utilized for agricultural investments, such as purchasing seeds and fertilizers.

Eligibility

Eligibility for this financial assistance is restricted to land deemed suitable for agriculture. Lands that are not suitable for cultivation—including those designated for industrial use or real estate—will be excluded from this support.

Revenue officials will be tasked with gathering data on land suitability at the village level and conducting Gram Sabhas (village meetings) to inform citizens about the scheme and its guidelines.

In addition to supporting farmers with land, the government will introduce a separate program called Indiramma Atmeeya Bharosa, which will provide Rs 12,000 annually to landless agricultural families.

This scheme aims to ensure that even those without land can receive financial support.