Farmers line up at shop amid urea shortage in Telangana

Hyderabad: Amid urea shortage in Telangana, farmers queued up at the Primary Agriculture Centre(PAC) in Mancherial district late on Sunday, September 28.

In a video shared on social media, several farmers were seen sitting on the street in front of the PAC waiting for it to open. Some of the farmers expressed concerns, alleging that they aren’t able to get a single bag of urea.

pic.twitter.com/hPoNluueaS — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 29, 2025

Farmers in Telangana have been protesting over urea shortage in the state. On September 22, farmer in Gopalpet mandal, Wanaparthy demanding urea. The protest escalated onto the main road after officials allegedly responded carelessly, telling farmers to “call Revanth Reddy and ask for urea.”

The farmers expressed anger at the officials, alleging that the office staff behaved rudely. They said that although they had been assured of 1,200 bags of urea, not a single bag had arrived.

Telangana is witnessing large-scale protests from frantic farmers over the urea shortage.

Telangana agriculture minister Thummala Nageswara Rao ensured that the state is set to receive 49,275 tonnes of urea from the Centre. The fresh consignment will be allocated to districts where the demand for fertiliser is the highest.