Farmers’ mahapanchayat in Delhi: Heavy security deployed, traffic advisory issued

New Delhi: In view of farmers’ mahapanchayat at the Ramlila ground in the national capital on Thursday, several companies of security agencies, including police, RAF, SSB have been deployed across the city to maintain law and order situation.

Deputy Commissioner Police (Central) M. Harsha Vardhan said that they had given the NOC to farmers after they gave a written assurance for peaceful mahapanchayat .”We have taken in written from farmers that the gathering will not exceed more 5,500 and the mahapanchayat will be conducted in a peaceful manner,” said the DCP.

However, the DCP said that they are monitoring social media and heavy security deployment has been arranged in central Delhi.

The officer said that they are in contact with senior traffic officials to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the central Delhi area.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory alerting the commuters about traffic regulations and routes diverted.

According to the traffic advisory, on Thursday, movement of general traffic will be regulated from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, Barakhamba Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Jai Singh Road, Swami Vivekanand Marg, Sansad Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Baba Kharag Singh Marg, Minto Road, Ashoka Road, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover, Connaught Circus, Bhavbhuti Marg, DDU Marg and Chaman Lal Marg.

“Traffic diversion may be imposed from 6 a.m. on Delhi Gate, Mir Dard Chowk, Ajmeri Gate Chowk, Guru Nanak Chowk, Kamla Market road, Paharganj Chowk, roundabout Jhandewalan, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Janpath Road, Tolstoy Marg crossing, KG Marg crossing and roundabout GPO,” read the advisory.

The traffic cops further requested commuters to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the above-mentioned roads, if possible, and by making maximum use of public transport, especially Metro services.

“General public is advised to keep sufficient time at hand while planning road journeys through the diverted routes. People who are going towards ISBT, Railway Station, or Airport are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand,” said a senior traffic police official.