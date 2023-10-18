Farmers near Bengaluru int’l airport oppose land acquisition, govt to call another meeting

The minister also told the farmer representatives that the matter could be discussed with the Chief Minister in case the intended meeting after October 25 also fails.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th October 2023 11:34 pm IST
Farmers near Bengaluru int'l airport oppose land acquisition
Farmers near Bengaluru int'l airport oppose land acquisition-- X

Bengaluru: Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil on Wednesday said that another meeting would be called after October 25 to discuss acquiring 1,777 acres, in Channarayapatna hobli of Devanahalli taluk, near the Bengaluru International Airport, for the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB).

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

His announcement came during a meeting held with representatives of farmers and the government at Khanija Bhavan that ended without any result.

Also Read
Bengaluru police book Raja Singh for hate speech in Rajasthan

People of 13 villages have been opposing the land acquisition.

MS Education Academy

Farmer leaders Baiyareddy, Chukki Nanjundaswamy and others who attended the meeting opposed the land acquisition.

Calling for cancellation of the preliminary notification which has been issued in this regard, they said that the lives of hundreds of farmers’ families depend on this land.

The minister also told the farmer representatives that the matter could be discussed with the Chief Minister in case the intended meeting after October 25 also fails.

Patil explained that there is a provision to provide 10,800 square feet of land to farmers as compensation for every acre developed by the KIADB and the same can be used by them for commercial purposes. He also clarified that the KIADB has been in the process of acquiring lands not only in the vicinity of Devanahalli but across the state to facilitate the growth of industries.

Principal Secretary, Industries, S.Selvakunar, State Finance Commission Chairman C. Narayanaswamy, Bengaluru Rural District Commissioner Dr Shivashankar, and KIADB CEO Mahesh were present at the meeting.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th October 2023 11:34 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button