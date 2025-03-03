Farmers protest demanding release of water for crops in Siddipet

Hyderabad: A group of farmers hailing from the Ankampet and Sitarampalli villages, held a sit-in protest in Siddipet on Monday, March 3, demanding the release of water from Ranganayaka Sagar’s right canal to two villages where they claimed that standing crops are drying up.

The protest was held on the main road between Ankampet and Sitarampalli villages of Siddipet mandal, demanding the irrigation authorities to immediately release water into the irrigation tanks of the two villages so that their crops could be saved.

The farmers claimed the irrigation officials were not paying attention to their irrigation issues.

Keeping the incoming summer months in mind, the Telangana chief minister recently instructed officials to release water for crops in the state as per the plan from various projects in the state. Irrigation authorities have been asked to take appropriate steps by assessing severe hot conditions in advance and also to be vigilant for the next three months.

He asked officials to utilize available water in the projects judiciously to meet drinking water and irrigation needs without any water crisis in summer. He emphasized that the next three months are “very crucial” and that water demand for irrigation, drinking water and electricity will increase significantly in all parts of the state.