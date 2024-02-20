Farmers’ protest: Govt temporarily blocks 177 social media accounts, web links

"The orders have been issued to temporarily block 177 social media accounts and web links to maintain law and order on request of the Ministry of Home Affairs," the source said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th February 2024 9:43 pm IST
Patiala: Tractors and trolleys of protesting farmers parked on a highway during their ongoing protest over various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_20_2024_000064B)

New Delhi: The government has ordered temporary blocking of around 177 social media accounts and web links that are linked to the farmers’ protest, according to sources.

The orders were issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on February 14 and 19 at the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs under section 69A of the IT Act.

Links and accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and some other social media platforms have been ordered to be blocked. These accounts can be restored after the farmers’ agitation is over, the source added.

