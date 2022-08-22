Farmers reach Jantar Mantar as Delhi borders witness massive jams

New Delhi: Farmers have started reaching the Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Monday for their ‘mahapanchayat’ amid massive traffic jams at Delhi’s borders, especially in Ghazipur where the police have put up barricades.

The gathering has been called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and various other farmer groups.

The farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and many other states are likely to give a memorandum to the President pressing for their demands related to unemployment, inflation and other issues.

The Delhi Police have beefed up security at the Singhu and Ghazipur borders and also made elaborate security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident.

Each person and every vehicle is being checked throughly at the Singhu border.

The Delhi Police said the gathering of the farmers can cause traffic problems and untoward incidents across the national capital and hence they have made security arrangements.

Police personnel have been deployed across the national capital.

Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, have made an appeal to the farmers not to gather at the Jantar Mantar.