Farmers to submit memo to Centre on legal guarantee for MSP demand

Ambala: Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni on Thursday said the farmers will soon submit a memorandum to the Centre and Haryana government to fulfil their pending demands including legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops.

       "We will soon submit a memorandum to the Central and state governments to fulfil our pending demands including legal guarantee for MSP for crops," Charuni told reporters here.

       Charuni said that if the government does not take cognizance of their demands, they will adopt the path of agitation.            On Thursday, BKU (Charuni) also held a rally in grain market at village Mohra near Ambala Cantt on the birth anniversary of farmer leader late Sir Chhotu Ram.

      A large number of farmers from Haryana and Punjab participated in the event.               The BKU (Charuni) withdrew on Wednesday a call to block National Highway 44 in Ambala as Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij gave an assurance on its demand.

The farmer union had given a call to block NH-44 on Thursday over the state government’s alleged failure to withdraw all cases registered against the farmers during the agitation against the now-repealed farm laws.

Charuni had on Wednesday said Vij accepted their demand during a meeting with a delegation of farmers, following which they decided not to go ahead with their call to block NH-44.

      Later, Vij had said the government told them that all cases, barring heinous ones, would be withdrawn.

A total of 294 cases were registered during the farmers’ protest against farm laws, out of which permission to cancel 163 cases had been received from the state government, according to a statement from the home minister’s office last week.

In 98 cases, the court has allowed to withdraw the cases.

In four cases, a permission was pending from the state government, three had been stayed by a Sonipat court and a case had been listed untraceable in Palwal, while the process to withdraw the rest of them was underway, the statement had said.

