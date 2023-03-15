Farmers, tribals marching to Mumbai with list of demands enter Thane; ministers to hold talks

Mumbai: Thousands of farmers and tribals marching towards Mumbai from Nashik district in North Maharashtra in support of their demands entered Thane district on Wednesday while the state government deputed two ministers to hold talks with them.

As the ‘long march’ entered Thane district, the political turf of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the outskirts of Mumbai city, the government rushed ministers Dada Bhuse and Atul Save to hold talks with the agitating farmers.

The protesters, holding red flags, started their foot march from Dindori town in Nashik district, around 200km from Mumbai, on Sunday in support of their various demands, including an immediate financial relief of Rs 600 per quintal to onion growers, uninterrupted electricity supply for 12 hours and a waiver of agriculture loans.

The march, organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), crossed Kasara town in Thane district located adjoining Mumbai, said CPI(M) MLA Vinod Nikole.

Many walking barefoot in temperatures hovering near 40 degree Celsius, the protesters are likely to reach Mumbai on March 20, Nikole said.

The Shahpur police in Thane district said the members of the morcha will take a halt at Kalamb village before proceeding for Mumbai on Thursday.

State ministers Bhuse and Save said discussions will be held with a delegation of agitating farmers to find a solution to their demands.

“If they do not agree (to any solution), then they will be called to Mumbai to hold discussions with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday,” they said.

The Maharashtra government on Monday announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 300 per quintal to onion farmers severely affected by a steep fall in prices of the commodity.

Prices of the kitchen staple have crashed in Maharashtra, resulting in farmers getting very little for their produce. Nashik district is a major hub of onion cultivation in the country.